The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,940 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.1% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $72,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 145,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 523,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

NYSE:KO opened at $61.44 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $61.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.