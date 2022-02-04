The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,232 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.85% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $22,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 626,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $12,297,547.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,609 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.