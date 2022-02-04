The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $227.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $221.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $202.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.14 and a 200-day moving average of $182.18. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $206.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

