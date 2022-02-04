The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $227.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $221.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.
Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $202.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.14 and a 200-day moving average of $182.18. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $206.16.
In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
