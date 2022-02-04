The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

GS stock opened at $358.88 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.52 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

