The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $343.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,120.00. The company had a trading volume of 247,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,268.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3,364.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 41.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

