The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

