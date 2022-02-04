The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 149,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,412. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $90,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

