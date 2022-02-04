The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $417.30.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE:HD opened at $364.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.20. The stock has a market cap of $380.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

