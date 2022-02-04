The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 45,512 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,512 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.36% of Tivity Health worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 47.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after acquiring an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 65.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 428,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 169,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

