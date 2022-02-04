The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 532,113 Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 532,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,548,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.25% of Reynolds Consumer Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 9,868.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 39,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REYN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.