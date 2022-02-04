The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,789 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.46% of German American Bancorp worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GABC opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.