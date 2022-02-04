The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $16,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $132.76 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

