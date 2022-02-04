The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,283 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Western Digital worth $16,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 185.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 264.1% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 247,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.76.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

