The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 210.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 112,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $622.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $690.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $735.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $547.22 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.