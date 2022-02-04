The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,687 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after buying an additional 1,646,632 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $81.46. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $82.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.