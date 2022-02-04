The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Principal Financial Group worth $16,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.