The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Advance Auto Parts worth $14,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.74.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $232.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.76.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

