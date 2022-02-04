The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.62 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of First Solar worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Solar by 29.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.