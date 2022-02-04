The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Targa Resources worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE TRGP opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $61.39.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.69%.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.