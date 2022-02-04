The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.67 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

