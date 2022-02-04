The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.70 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of NortonLifeLock worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,580,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 181.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 98.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

