The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.77 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Steel Dynamics worth $13,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.77. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STLD. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

