The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.46 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $254.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.20 and its 200-day moving average is $248.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

