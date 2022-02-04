The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.99 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Evergy worth $14,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Evergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after buying an additional 260,144 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 125,140 shares of company stock worth $8,222,655 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

