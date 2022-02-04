The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $15.68 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of W.W. Grainger worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $507.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.72 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

