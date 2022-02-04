The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Trex worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 96.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the third quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Trex by 77.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trex during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TREX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

NYSE:TREX opened at $91.15 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.29.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

