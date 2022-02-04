The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,737 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $14,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,517 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 207,460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

