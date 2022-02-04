The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,436 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.63% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSGE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 142,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 139,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

