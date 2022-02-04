The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 67,027 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NVS opened at $86.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

