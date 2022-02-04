The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,409,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 319,033 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 593,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 216.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 383,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 262,079 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,131,751 shares of company stock worth $119,546,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

