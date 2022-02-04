The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,673 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.11.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $228.93 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.49 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.65 and a 200 day moving average of $290.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

