The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,439 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,836 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $163.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

