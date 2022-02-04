The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 111,510 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 111,510 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.58% of AngioDynamics worth $15,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,457,000 after buying an additional 170,480 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 350,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 78.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 100,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,515,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $792.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

