The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,109 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Avery Dennison worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 976.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

AVY opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.32 and its 200 day moving average is $213.38. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.