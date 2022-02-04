The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 122,833 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,833 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Amcor worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,053.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.76 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

