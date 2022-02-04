The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 23,250 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Duke Realty worth $16,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 55.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

