The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 54,681 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,681 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.41% of Spectrum Brands worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $88.67 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.96.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.