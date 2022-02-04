The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,722 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of IDEX worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of IDEX by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,590,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of IDEX by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its position in IDEX by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IEX stock opened at $202.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $188.04 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.02.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.82.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

