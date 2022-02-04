The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,132 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of United Airlines worth $14,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after purchasing an additional 104,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

