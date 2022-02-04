The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New York Times’ earnings. New York Times posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Times will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,773,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in New York Times by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,421 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Times by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in New York Times by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,546,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

