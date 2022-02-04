The Sandbox (SAND) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.67 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $3.97 or 0.00009740 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $3.67 billion and approximately $775.86 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00057758 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 367.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00328790 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000711 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,054,385 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.