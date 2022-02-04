The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Toro by 90.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Toro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth $51,603,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after acquiring an additional 336,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.63. The Toro Company has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.