The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk Sells 10,860 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 10,860 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.28, for a total transaction of $1,881,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $171.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.57 and a 1-year high of $173.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day moving average is $157.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

