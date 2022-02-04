The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Wendy’s worth $90,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.60 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

