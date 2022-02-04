Theta Fuel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.08 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $934.41 million and approximately $29.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00188035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00031235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.61 or 0.00369141 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

