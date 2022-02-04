Thore Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,165.42 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $13,165.42 and $113,334.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00290806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

