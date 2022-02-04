ThreeFold 24 Hour Volume Hits $620,660.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $9.75 million and $620,660.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

