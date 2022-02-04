Throne Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.10 Million (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $57.78 million and $2.10 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00049497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.04 or 0.07158464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00053337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,447.04 or 0.99829443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,184,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

