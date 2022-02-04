Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. 4,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 59,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Titan Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. increased their target price on Titan Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$82.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.87 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

About Titan Mining (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

