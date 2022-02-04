Todd Fruchterman Sells 99,239 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $577,570.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BFLY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,501. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 694.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

